Ferndale students gain real-life experience through Drone Apprenticeship Program

More than 30 high and middle school students in the Ferndale Public Schools district earned hands-on experience, and for some, wages, as part of the district's Drone Apprenticeship Program.

According to the district, 21 middle school students completed more than 160 hours of training, competed in three drone races, earning $300 prize money, constructed 30 land drones and received 15 TRUST (The Recreational UAS Safety Test) drone certifications.

The district says two of the students qualified to participate in the National Championships in Austin, Texas.

Officials say 15 high school students completed more than 200 hours of training, earning TRUST and Google Data Analytics certifications. Ferndale school officials say high school students gained experience through drone filming crews, race-day event management and supervised flight projects.

Additionally, those students received more than $5,000 in wages, with three to six of them earning summer employment.

"The Drone Apprenticeship Program demonstrates what is possible when relevant learning, strong mentorship, community partnership and real-world opportunities come together," said Superintendent Camille Hibbler in a statement. "Our students are building technical skills, confidence, leadership experience and a clearer connection between their learning and future careers."