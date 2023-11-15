Ferndale police arrest man accused of being involved in 2 armed robberies

FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police arrested a man accused of being involved in two armed robberies in Ferndale.

According to the Ferndale Police Department, officers arrested Rayshawn Sealy, 23, of Hazel Park, on Tuesday after he was seen "casing" a 7-Eleven store near Nine Mile and Hilton roads.

Police Sealy said fled from police but was arrested shortly after.

Authorities say Sealy matched the description of an unknown suspect connected to two separate robberies this month and last month.

The first robbery occurred at about 1:22 a.m. on Oct. 20 at a 7-Eleven store near Nine Mile Road and Pinecrest Drive. Police say the suspect approached the counter and pulled out a folding knife, demanding money from the register.

The suspect fled the store with about $300.

At about 6:03 a.m. on Nov. 1, a suspect entered the store near Hilton Road, implying he had a weapon and demanded cash. He fled that location with $805 as well as the clerk's cell phone and store phone.

An investigation determined the suspect would "case" the stores before each robbery and flee on a bike. They also learned the suspect committed a series of robberies between Oct. 18 and Nov. 6.

Sealy admitted that he planned to rob the 7-Eleven store, where he was arrested on Tuesday.

He was charged with two counts of armed robbery and was arraigned in the 43rd District Court. He received a $200,000 cash/surety bond.

His next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 27.