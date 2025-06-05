Fentanyl, crack cocaine and firearms seized after Macomb County police investigation
A drug trafficking complaint in Roseville, Michigan, led to two search warrants served and one arrest so far.
The County of Macomb Enforcement Team led the search warrants that were executed Tuesday, according to a report from Michigan State Police.
The total seizure included 72 grams of fentanyl, 9 grams of crack cocaine, some methamphetamine, 3 guns, a Taser and body armor
One of the suspects is a convicted felon, the police report said.
There also was one suspect arrested and lodged at Detroit Detention Center, pending arraignment.
This investigation was supported by the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance (JAG) grant program, which is awarded by the Bureau of Justice Assistance, Office of Justice Programs and U.S. Department of Justice; then administered by the Michigan State Police.