FEMA disaster recovery center opens in Ann Arbor to help tornado victims

Ann Arbor residents who endured April's tornado can now apply for disaster relief through FEMA.

There's help available for people who need a hand with that process.

The Ann Arbor Westgate Library is hosting a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center from Aug. 13-17, between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., to help guide residents applying for disaster relief related to April's tornado.

"They walked me through everything I needed to know, and they really solidified where I'm going in the future in the short term," said Ann Arbor resident Brian Delaney.

Delaney is one of many who are learning how FEMA can help him pay for tornado damage repairs his insurance won't cover. He says it's an unfamiliar process, having never experienced a tornado after living in Ann Arbor his entire life.

"It's unscripted. There are no arrows. You just have to document, document, document every bit of damage and hope that it gets noticed by the insurance company," he said.

Relief is available only for damage caused by storms that occurred between April 10 and 21, 2026, and it applies only to primary residences. Funds can help pay for or reimburse repairs for damage to primary living spaces, furniture, vehicles, heating and cooling and other appliances that insurance won't fully cover.

While FEMA dollars likely won't be enough to return your home to its full condition before the tornado hit, folks from the U.S. Small Business Administration are here to help residents navigate applying for a low-interest loan to cover any remaining recovery efforts.

"We have all this assistance without making any payments for a year, and without interest for a year as well," said U.S. Small Business Administration public relations specialist Vanessa Santiago.

Santiago says their loans also cover improvements to help you prepare your home for any future natural disasters.

"We're loaning money to have mitigation. It's just about being prepared, having a solution, and having assistance," Santiago said.

FEMA encourages anyone who thinks they could be eligible for relief to get in the system by applying before the Aug. 31 deadline, even if you're still waiting on an insurance estimate.