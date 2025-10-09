Felony charges filed in aftermath of fatal hit-and-run in Pontiac

Tigers fans rejoice in win over Mariners; tentative deal for Israel and Hamas; other top stories

Charges have been filed in the aftermath of a hit-and-run motorcycle fatality on September 1 in Oakland County, Michigan.

Leeann Jean Darling, 36, of Pontiac, is charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault resulting in death, operating a motor vehicle while license suspended and operating a vehicle while license suspended causing serious injury, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office reported.

Darling had a court arraignment hearing Saturday in 50th District Court in Pontiac, court records show. Bond was set at $750,000. A probable cause conference is scheduled for October 14.

She is being held at the Oakland County Jail in the meantime, deputies said.

The crash happened about 10:30 p.m. September 1 at Woodward Avenue and Perry Street in Pontiac. Motorcycle rider Jack Leverne Turnblom died later at a hospital as a result of his injuries, deputies said. His passenger also was taken to the hospital, and has since been released. Neither one was wearing helmets.

The 2010 GMC Terrain that was involved in that crash disregarded the red light for northbound Perry Street, deputies said. The driver of the GMC then got out of the vehicle and ran off.

Investigators from the Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit later were able to identify a suspect in the case. Deputies said Darling turned herself in on October 1.