U.S. Marshals Service investigation leads to Detroit man's arrest in South Carolina

A U.S. Marshals Service investigation led to the arrest of a 35-year-old man, wanted by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, in South Carolina, law enforcement officials said Thursday.

The Stephens County Sheriff's Office in Georgia helped with the investigation. Officials there said they were notified by the federal agency last week that a 35-year-old Detroit man wanted on an Oakland County arrest warrant for failing to appear in court on two charges was in Toccoa, Georgia, around 94 miles northeast of Atlanta.

Investigators later learned the man was in Oconee County, South Carolina, officials said. The federal agency, with assistance from law enforcement in Georgia and South Carolina, located and arrested the man on Thursday.

As of Thursday, he remains in the Oconee County Jail and is waiting to be extradited to Michigan, according to officials.