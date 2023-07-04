Police release suspect's route as they continue to search for missing 2-year-old Wynter Smith

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Lansing police have released a map of the route the man accused of kidnapping a 2-year-old girl may have taken as they continue to search for the toddler.

Here is the map authorities believe Rashad Trice, 26, may have taken when he kidnapped 2-year-old Wynter Smith.

WE NEED YOUR HELP



This is the route we believe that Rashad Trice may have taken with 2-year-old Wynter Smith in the car the night of 7/2. If you are driving on this route tomorrow, we ask you to watch out for anything unusual along the way that could possibly lead us to Wynter. pic.twitter.com/FDj8JIkSa2 — Lansing Police (@LansingPolice) July 4, 2023

People who travel along this route are asked to watch for anything unusual along the way as authorities work to locate the 2-year-old.

If anyone was any information or something catches their eye, they are asked to report it to the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

In addition, police have released an image of the model of the vehicle Trice would have been driving, a white 2013 Chevrolet Impala with the license plate EJR6098. This is not an image of the actual vehicle driven. Anyone who may have seen this vehicle along the suspected route between 11:15 p.m. and 1 a.m. on July 2 is urged to contact authorities with their information.

At about 11:20 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, officers responded to the 3000 block of Beau Jarden Drive in Lansing after receiving a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old woman who was allegedly assaulted and stabbed by Trice.

Authorities say the two were in a relationship before the incident, and Trice is not the 2-year-old's father.

Trice was arrested in St. Clair Shores Monday morning after allegedly kidnapping Wynter Smith, which prompted an Amber Alert. Before arresting Trice, he and the 2-year-old had been last seen driving in the Impala at about 11:30 p.m.

Police say they located the stolen vehicle and arrested Trice, but Wynter is still missing.