Watch CBS News
Crime

FBI, Michigan State Police working a police investigation in Dearborn

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

A police situation was in progress early Tuesday in Dearborn, with Michigan State Police and FBI teams on site. 

The incident was at a home in the area of Oxford and Queen streets, with officers from multiple agencies nearby. 

An FBI Detroit Field Office spokesman said the agency was on site, "conducting law enforcement activities. There is no current threat to public safety."

CBS News Detroit has a crew on scene and will provide updates when they are available. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue