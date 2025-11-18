FBI, Michigan State Police working a police investigation in Dearborn
A police situation was in progress early Tuesday in Dearborn, with Michigan State Police and FBI teams on site.
The incident was at a home in the area of Oxford and Queen streets, with officers from multiple agencies nearby.
An FBI Detroit Field Office spokesman said the agency was on site, "conducting law enforcement activities. There is no current threat to public safety."
CBS News Detroit has a crew on scene and will provide updates when they are available.