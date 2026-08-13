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Watch live: FBI Detroit adds fugitive to its Most Wanted Fraudsters List

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
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Joseph Buczek,
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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The FBI Detroit Field Office is announcing the addition of a fugitive to the FBI's Most Wanted Fraudsters List. 

Federal authorities say the fugitive is connected to a significant federal fraud investigation.

Jennifer Runyan, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office, will be joined by Robert Kuszynski, IRS Criminal Investigation Detroit Acting Special Agent in Charge, at a press conference on Thursday morning, where the two will discuss allegations, a federal indictment and efforts to locate the fugitive. 

How to watch: FBI adds fugitive to Most Wanted Fraudsters list

  • What: FBI Detroit announces addition to its Most Wanted Fraudsters List
  • Date: Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026
  • Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
  • Online stream: Live on the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

CBS News Detroit is streaming live coverage of the press conference at 11:30 a.m. ET.

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