Watch live: FBI Detroit adds fugitive to its Most Wanted Fraudsters List

The FBI Detroit Field Office is announcing the addition of a fugitive to the FBI's Most Wanted Fraudsters List.

Federal authorities say the fugitive is connected to a significant federal fraud investigation.

Jennifer Runyan, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office, will be joined by Robert Kuszynski, IRS Criminal Investigation Detroit Acting Special Agent in Charge, at a press conference on Thursday morning, where the two will discuss allegations, a federal indictment and efforts to locate the fugitive.

How to watch: FBI adds fugitive to Most Wanted Fraudsters list

What: FBI Detroit announces addition to its Most Wanted Fraudsters List

FBI Detroit announces addition to its Most Wanted Fraudsters List Date: Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026

Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

11:30 a.m. ET Online stream: Live on the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

CBS News Detroit is streaming live coverage of the press conference at 11:30 a.m. ET.