Father, son found dead in Detroit after possible carbon monoxide poisoning
(CBS DETROIT) - A father and son were found dead in Detroit on Monday after suffering from possible carbon monoxide poisoning.
According to the Detroit Police Department, a father in his early 20s and his one-year-old son were found in a running vehicle inside a garage at a home on Mercier and Martin Street on the city's southwest side.
Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene, while his son was taken to a local hospital and later died.
The official causes of death are unknown and pending autopsies.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.