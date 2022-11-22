Watch CBS News
Father, son found dead in Detroit after possible carbon monoxide poisoning

By Olivia Esparza

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A father and son were found dead in Detroit on Monday after suffering from possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to the Detroit Police Department, a father in his early 20s and his one-year-old son were found in a running vehicle inside a garage at a home on Mercier and Martin Street on the city's southwest side. 

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene, while his son was taken to a local hospital and later died. 

The official causes of death are unknown and pending autopsies. 

First published on November 22, 2022 / 9:38 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

