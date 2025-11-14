1 dead in shooting at "barbershop operation" run in back of Detroit school

A person is dead after a shooting at a "barbershop operation" that a janitor was running in the back of a school on Detroit's west side on Friday evening, according to police.

Police learned of the incident at the Charles Wright Academy of Arts and Science on the 19000 block of Berg Road around 6:45 p.m. Officials learned at that time that an individual with a gunshot wound had arrived at a hospital.

The person who drove the individual who was shot to the hospital told officers that they were shot at the school.

Investigators at the scene said the janitor was running the operation at the school after hours, and that the individual was shot "during the course of that event."

There were no staff members or students at the school at the time of the shooting.

According to police, the hair-cutting operation was not sanctioned by Detroit Public Schools Community District.

Captain Matthew Bray with the Detroit Police Department said the person shot knew the suspected shooter and that there is no further threat to the community.

Officials haven't disclosed whether an arrest has been made.