Man dead, another seriously injured after rollover crash in Bloomfield Township

A man is dead and another is injured after the vehicle they were in rolled over in Bloomfield Township, Michigan, on Friday morning, according to police.

Law enforcement responded to the crash in the area of northbound Interstate 75 and South Boulevard around 9:55 a.m.

The 18-year-old man driving the vehicle and a 45-year-old man riding in it were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said. The passenger later died.

Police haven't disclosed details surrounding the crash, which is under investigation.

Anyone who saw the rollover is asked to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755 and ask to speak with a member of the agency's Traffic Investigation Unit.