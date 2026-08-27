1 dead in aftermath of crash Thursday at Woodward and Davison, police say

One man died in the aftermath of a car crash early Thursday in Highland Park, Michigan.

The crash happened about 7 a.m. at Woodward Avenue (M-1) and the Davison Freeway (M-8), with traffic blocked off for about two hours at that busy intersection.

Traffic was diverted onto the Davison Service Drive and Grand Boulevard, the Michigan Department of Transportation said. The lanes were cleared about 9 a.m.

The Highland Park Police Department was assisted by Michigan State Police at the scene.

Additional details about the crash were not yet available.

Michigan Department of Transportation traffic reports can be found at the MI Drive site.