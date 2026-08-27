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1 dead in aftermath of crash Thursday at Woodward and Davison, police say

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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One man died in the aftermath of a car crash early Thursday in Highland Park, Michigan. 

The crash happened about 7 a.m. at Woodward Avenue (M-1) and the Davison Freeway (M-8), with traffic blocked off for about two hours at that busy intersection.  

Traffic was diverted onto the Davison Service Drive and Grand Boulevard, the Michigan Department of Transportation said. The lanes were cleared about 9 a.m. 

The Highland Park Police Department was assisted by Michigan State Police at the scene. 

Additional details about the crash were not yet available. 

Michigan Department of Transportation traffic reports can be found at the MI Drive site

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