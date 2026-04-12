Man dead, 3 other people critically injured after head-on crash in Orion Township

An 86-year-old man is dead, and his wife and two other people are seriously hurt after a head-on collision in Orion Township, Michigan, Saturday afternoon, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened around 1:11 p.m. near the area of Lapeer and Greenshield roads. According to the sheriff's office, a 63-year-old man was driving a Ford Fiesta northbound on Lapper Road when, "for an unknown reason," the vehicle left the road, went through the median and into the southbound lane.

The Ford then collided head-on with a Lincoln MKX, the sheriff's office said. The driver of the Lincoln, identified by law enforcement as Alfred Henry Young of Rochester Hills, Michigan, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Young's wife, 86, was critically injured, though officials haven't disclosed whether she was taken to the hospital.

The Ford driver and his 60-year-old wife, both from Hazel Park, Michigan, were taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to the sheriff's office.

Alcohol, drugs and speed did not appear to be factors in the crash, according to the sheriff's office. The agency's Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating.