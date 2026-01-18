Man, 37, dead after crash alongside messy interstate in Michigan, police say

A man is dead after the pickup truck he was driving in Horton Township, Michigan, went off a slushy interstate and hit a tree on Friday afternoon.

The Michigan State Police said troopers responded to the crash on Interstate 75 near Greenwood Road around 4:10 p.m. According to investigators, the man, 37, was changing lanes while driving southbound when "the vehicle lost control in the slush," left the interstate and hit the tree. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Ogemaw County Animal Control removed two dogs from the truck and brought them to a shelter in West Branch, Michigan.

Horton Township is around 162 miles northwest of Detroit.