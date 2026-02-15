Woman killed, 2 other people seriously injured in head-on crash in Monroe County

A woman is dead and two teens are in the hospital after a head-on collision in Whiteford Township, Michigan, on Saturday night, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash on U.S. Highway 23, south of Sterns Road, was reported to officials at 9:56 p.m. According to the sheriff's office, an 18-year-old man was driving a Ford F-150 northbound on the highway when the truck was hit head-on by a Ford Escape.

The driver of the Escape, identified by the sheriff's office as 60-year-old Rhonda L. Bartnik of Ottawa Lake, Michigan, died at the scene.

Officials said the man and a 17-year-old girl riding in the F-150 were taken to the hospital and were listed in serious condition on Saturday night. Both are from Dundee, Michigan.

According to the sheriff's office, careless driving is a factor in the crash, which was still under investigation on Sunday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff's office at 734-240-7541. Those wishing to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587 or submit a tip here.