Driver dies after crashing into utility pole on Belle Isle

(CBS DETROIT) - One person was killed in a fiery crash on Belle Isle Wednesday night, state police said.

The incident happened at about 8:35 p.m. on Feb. 28.

Troopers were alerted of a single-vehicle crash at Strand and Woodside Drive on Belle Isle, where the driver struck a utility pole.

When they arrived, the vehicle was on fire. The Detroit Fire Department then arrived at the scene to put the fire out. While they did this, troopers searched the area and couldn't locate the driver.

Once the fire was put out, they discovered there was a person in the driver's seat of the car.

Troopers contacted the registered owner, who said they loaned the car to a female friend so that she could run errands.

MSP says the victim's family verified the information that the car owner told them.

The investigation is ongoing. It pends autopsy results and the cause of the crash.