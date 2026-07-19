1 dead in 4-vehicle "chain-reaction" crash in Detroit, Michigan State Police say

One person is dead after a four-vehicle "chain-reaction" crash on Interstate 94 in Detroit on Saturday night, according to the Michigan State Police.

Law enforcement responded to the collision on the westbound side of I-94 near Brush Street around 10:54 p.m. Investigators said the crash happened after multiple vehicles were traveling at a high speed.

Officials have yet to disclose the age of the individual who died and whether anyone else was hurt in the incident.

"This serves as another tragic reminder of the dangers of excessive speed," the Michigan State Police said in a written statement. "Speeding significantly reduces your ability to react and increases the severity of crashes."

As of Sunday morning, the collision is under investigation.

This is a developing story.