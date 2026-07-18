1 dead, 2 hospitalized after vessel runs aground in Lake Erie near Ohio island, Coast Guard says

A man is dead and two other men were hospitalized after a vessel they were aboard ran aground in Lake Erie near Ohio's Starve Island on Saturday.

The U.S. Coast Guard said members of its Detroit sector received a notification of the incident at 3 a.m. They launched a boat crew five minutes later and a helicopter crew at 3:42 a.m.

Personnel on the boat pulled two of the men from the water at 4:20 a.m., military officials said. One was unconscious and the other had sustained major injuries.

The helicopter crew located and picked up the third man, who did not report any injuries, according to officials.

All three individuals were taken to hospitals in Ohio, where one died at 6:20 a.m., officials said.

"We encourage all mariners to wear a properly fitted life jacket, monitor weather and water conditions, and carry reliable communication equipment every time they get underway," Lt. Samuel Rodriguez of the Coast Guard said in response to Saturday's incident.

Officials have yet to disclose what led the vessel to run aground.

Starve Island is near Catawaba Island Township, Ohio, which is around 50 miles east of Toledo, Ohio.