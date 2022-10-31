Watch CBS News
Local News

Fatal boating crash kills one, injures two in St. Clair River

By Jessica Stevenson

/ CBS Detroit

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One man is dead, and two others are injured after a boating crash in the St. Clair River near Algonac. 

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said the three men were returning from fishing in an 18-foot 2009 Lund boat at about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. The boat was being operated by a 67-year-old Algonac resident when the vessel struck a post. 

The sheriff's office said the crash injured the driver and a 72-year-old Harrison Twp. resident. The third passenger, a 66-year-old Ira Twp. resident, was seriously injured and pronounced dead at the scene. 

The crash remains under investigation by the St. Clair County Detective Bureau and Marine Patrol. The sheriff's office said alcohol does not appear to be a factor at this time. 

First published on October 31, 2022 / 12:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.