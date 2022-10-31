Fatal boating crash kills one, injures two in St. Clair River

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One man is dead, and two others are injured after a boating crash in the St. Clair River near Algonac.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said the three men were returning from fishing in an 18-foot 2009 Lund boat at about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. The boat was being operated by a 67-year-old Algonac resident when the vessel struck a post.

The sheriff's office said the crash injured the driver and a 72-year-old Harrison Twp. resident. The third passenger, a 66-year-old Ira Twp. resident, was seriously injured and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the St. Clair County Detective Bureau and Marine Patrol. The sheriff's office said alcohol does not appear to be a factor at this time.