Mid-Michigan man accused of embezzling over $200,000 from a vulnerable adult set to stand trial

A Farwell man accused of embezzling more than $200,000 from a vulnerable adult is set to stand trial in circuit court, the Michigan Department of Attorney General said Friday.

Prosecutors say Phillip Lee Sprague, 62, obtained more than $400,000 in assets from an 82-year-old adult who had sustained a traumatic brain injury. Of that, more than $300,000 was "reportedly obtained through changes the victim made to his Will and Trust to benefit the defendant instead of the victim's children and grandchildren," the state agency said.

Sprague is charged with one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult of over $100,000 and two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult of $50,000 or more but less than $100,000, according to online court records. A judge set his bond at $50,000, which he later posted.

"I am pleased this case has now moved forward to trial, where we will continue to seek justice for the victim and his family," Michigan Attorney General Nessel said in a written statement.

Sprague is set to appear in a hearing at the 55th Circuit Court in Clare County, Michigan, on Oct. 6. If convicted, he faces up to 50 years in prison, state officials say.