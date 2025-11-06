Watch CBS News
Farmington Public Schools closed on Friday after car crash disrupts network

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
The Farmington Public Schools district says it is cancelling classes on Friday, Nov. 7, "due to unexpected fiber line damage caused by an automobile accident in the area."

The district says the damage impacted portions of its network, such as internet and phone services. 

"Repair crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible. We will share updates once the issue has been resolved and notify families when school operations can safely resume," the district said in a statement.

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.

