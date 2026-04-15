Farmington Hills police seek information on vehicle that struck pedestrian on Eight Mile Road

The Farmington Hills (Michigan) Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a driver who may have struck and injured a pedestrian.

The crash happened about 9:25 p.m. on Friday along Eight Mile Road, west of Middlebelt Road near Sunnydale Street. The pedestrian was taken by Livonia Fire Department medics to Corewell Health Farmington Hills Hospital, and remains in critical condition as of Wednesday.

Police said the pedestrian was struck by a westbound sport utility vehicle whose driver stopped immediately, called 911 and remained at the scene.

As they investigated the circumstances, police reviewed security images from nearby businesses that showed another vehicle appears to have previously struck that person. This vehicle was described as a white sedan with a black front bumper, traveling eastbound on Eight Mile Road.

The sedan driver did not remain at the scene.

Police ask that anyone with information about the sedan or the circumstances of the crash contact the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-2610.