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Crime

Farmington Hills police investigate homicide, suspect said to be in custody

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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Police in Farmington Hills, Michigan, were on scene Tuesday morning of circumstances they described as a domestic violence-related homicide. 

The suspect is in custody, police said. 

A "large police presence" is expected to remain in the area of 31000 block of Middlebelt Road as uniformed officers and detectives continue their investigation. 

CBS News Detroit will provide additional details on air and online as they are available.

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