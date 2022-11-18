Farmington Hills police, fire departments participate in Toy for Tots drive

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The police and fire departments in Farmington Hills are once again participating in a local Toys for Tots drive as donation drop-off sites.

New, unwrapped toys in their original packaging can be dropped off at the police department, located at 31655 W. Eleven Mile Road, or at the fire department's headquarters, located at 31455 W. Eleven Mile Road.

They are accepting toy donations until noon on Friday, Dec. 16.

In addition, the police and fire departments will also take part in a one-day toy drive with the Farmington Area Goodfellows on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The toys can be dropped off at Riley Park in downtown Farmington.

The event will also include photos with Santa, elves making animal balloons, glitter tattoos, and Christmas carolers, with coffeee, hot chocolate, and cookies served.

"We are excited to be part of this great program for the last five years and to support our community members in need," said Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King.

Last year, the Toys for Tots program distributed 19 million toys to 7.3 million kids across the country. The program took place in 800 communities, covering all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

For more information about Toys for Tots, visit here.

If anyone has any questions about the local toy drive, they can contact Farmington Hills Assistant Police Chief Dan Rodriguez at 248-871-2703.