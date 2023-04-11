Farmington Hills offering discounted fees on dog licenses until June 1

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Farmington Hills Treasury Division is offering residents discounted fees on dog licenses until June 1.

The Farmington Hills Treasury Division is selling discounted dog licenses with proof of rabies vaccination until June 1. Residents also have the opportunity to receive an additional discount if they have proof their animals are spayed or neutered. Fees will increase after June 1.

Residents need to make sure their dogs are licensed, as the Oakland County Animal Control Division conducts a door-to-door census every summer to ensure proper licensing.

According to city officials, a license must be purchased within 30 days of a new dog moving to Farmington Hills or when a dog turns four months old.

"Licensing helps prove ownership, gives lost pets a better chance of being found, and keeps residents safe by ensuring dogs have current rabies vaccinations," said city officials.

Residents can pay at the Treasury Division inside City Hall at 31555 W. Eleven Mile Rd. It is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

They accept cash, checks, credit and debit cards as payment methods. Individuals are also able to purchase dog licenses online here.

For more information on dog licenses and fee increases after June 1, residents can contact Oakland County Animal Control at 248-858-1070 or the Treasury Division at 248-871-2480.