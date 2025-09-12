Farmington Hills man accused producing child pornography, described as "nihilistic violent extremist"

Shoppers react to assault at Kroger store; threat to home of Michigan Lt. Governor; other stories

A Farmington Hills man is accused of producing child pornography and making extortion-related threats in a criminal complaint announced Thursday by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan.

Justin Miller, 23, is charged in a federal criminal complaint that detailed his participation in online groups as a "nihilistic violent extremist," U.S. Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr. said. The pending charges were listed as possession and production of child pornography, coercion and enticement of a minor, and the interstate transmission of extortionate threats and threatening communications.

"The alleged crimes are sick and twisted," Gorgon said.

As detailed in the criminal complaint, Miller was the administrator of an online communications group that encouraged self-harm. This activity included encouraging victims to cut someone else's name into their flesh, an action described as "cutsigns."

Miller is also accused of coercing underage girls to produce and send him sexually explicit videos and images.

The FBI led the investigation and will continue to work with the district attorney's office as the case moves forward.