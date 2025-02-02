1 shot, suspect dead after Farmington standoff, sheriff's office says

Update on the Ashley Elkins case, developments in the Jennifer Crumbley case and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — One person was shot and a suspect is dead after a nearly two-hour long standoff in Farmington Sunday night, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office posted a social media message around 5:12 p.m. asking people to avoid the area of Farmington Road between Nine Mile Road and Grand River Avenue for an armed person that shot someone and barricaded themselves inside a home.

Just after 7 p.m., the sheriff's office said the incident had been resolved and there was no remaining danger to the community.

Authorities say one person was shot and the suspect was found by SWAT members inside the home with "an apparent self-inflicted fatal gunshot wound."

The condition of the victim is unknown.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest information.

Mental Health Resources

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.