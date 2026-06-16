Farm worker killed while transporting livestock is Michigan's 16th workplace death of 2026

A 23-year-old farm worker died after an off-road vehicle rolled and pinned them to the ground in the Upper Peninsula earlier this month, officials said.

On June 6, the worker was moving newborn livestock from one farm to another location about two miles away in the village of Daggett in Michigan's Menominee County, according to the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

As the farm worker was driving on a country road in an off-road vehicle, officials say the worker attempted to turn at an intersection and rolled the vehicle, pinning the victim to the ground.

No further information was released.

MIOSHA reports that the farm worker's death is the 16th workplace death in 2026 and the sixth in 30 days. On May 30, a 50-year-old tree trimmer died after a tree fell on him while he was working a job in Monroe Township. The Springfield, Ohio, man attempted to grab a rope as the tree was falling, and the timber struck him in the head, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

There were 45 workplace-related deaths in Michigan investigated by MIOSHA in 2025.