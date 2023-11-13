Family wants justice after man dies outside Port Huron bar

PORT HURON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - This past weekend, a vigil and visitation were held in Port Huron for 26-year-old Joshua Conant.

Saturday night, hundreds gathered in downtown Port Huron, creating a memorial in his remembrance. His family calls for justice after an altercation outside of a bar turned fatal.

"Lot of anger. You know, and I don't know why there. I can't wrap my head around there's been no arrests made yet," said Mark Sanderson, Conant's uncle.

Sanderson says during the early morning hours of Nov. 4 outside of Roche Bar, his nephew was pinned down by three bouncers after a fight broke out. Sanderson says the Port Huron native lost his life amid the scuffle.

"My nephew, the video I've seen at the time, he wasn't hitting, punching nobody. Tackled him to the ground, and he didn't move from there," Sanderson said.

Sanderson says hundreds of friends, family and loved ones showed up to show their support for Conant Saturday. His uncle, a man with three daughters, says his nephew is the closest he's had to a son.

"Joshua had a twin brother that passed away when he was 2 from cancer, and ever since, you know, I've always been close with my nephew," Sanderson said.

Sanderson tells us the investigation is in the hands of Michigan State Police. CBS News Detroit has reached out to the Port Huron Police Department, Michigan State Police and St. Clair County dispatch but has not received any response.