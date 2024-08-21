Family suing judge who put Michigan teen in handcuffs for falling asleep in court during field trip

Detroit judge off the bench after detaining teen for sleeping

(CBS DETROIT) - The family of a Michigan teen is filing a lawsuit against Detroit Judge Kenneth King after he ordered her to be handcuffed for falling asleep in the courtroom.

Fieger Law is representing the family and will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the lawsuit.

"Subjecting a minor to such public humiliation and violating her rights is unconscionable," said attorney James Harrington of Fieger Law who is representing the family. "Our legal system is built on principles of fairness and respect for all individual rights, and those who violate those rights should be held accountable for their actions."

The lawsuit comes after 15-year-old Eva Goodman was handcuffed while she was on a field trip with a local nonprofit. King noticed her falling asleep and called her out for it. After that, he ordered her to be handcuffed. The lawsuit claims that King then required her to change into prisoner clothing, jailed her and held a fake trial while streaming the events live.

The lawsuit asserts that King violated Goodman's constitutional rights.

The family is seeking compensation for past, present and future pain and suffering, medical expenses, including psychological and psychiatric treatment, exemplary damages, and attorney and expert witness fees. The lawsuit is seeking $75,000.

King was temporarily removed from his docket following the incident and will go through training "to address the underlying issues that contributed to this incident," according to a statement from 36th District Court Chief Judge William McConico.

Wayne State University, where King worked as an adjunct professor, also announced that it has reassigned two courses that he was scheduled to teach this fall. His profile on the university's website has also been removed.

In his statement McConico said, "We regularly and actively welcome students to observe and engage with the judicial process, aiming to provide valuable educational experiences and foster familiarity with the justice system. We sincerely hope that this incident does not undermine our longstanding relationships with local schools," McConico said. "Our thoughts and actions are now with the student and her family, and we are committed to taking these corrective measures to demonstrate that this incident is an isolated occurrence."

McConico also made it clear that he doesn't have the power to remove a judge from the bench, but "utilized the authority provided by the Michigan Court Rules to address this situation with the highest level of seriousness and resolve."

CBS News Detroit has reached out to King for comment and is awaiting a response.

