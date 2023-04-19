Family sues city of Dearborn after child dies at Camp Dearborn

MILFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Wixom family is suing the city of Dearborn, the manufacturer of a water playscape and a local company which operates it after a 10-year-old boy died at Camp Dearborn.

According to the complaint, the city of Dearborn did not have the proper emergency responders or lifeguards at the scene. The lawsuit also alleges the manufacturer of the playscape is also at fault, saying the design is what caused the death of 10-year-old Carson Dunn.

"He was a great kid," said Carly Burgess, Carson's mother.

Almost one year ago, Carson lost his life at Camp Dearborn after jumping off a water playscape in Phillip Lake.

His mother is devastated.

"I have to live without my son now because of a structure that I thought was safe but it wasn't," she said.

The family's attorney, Venn Johnson, says after Carson jumped from the playscape and hit the ladder below him with such force that his injuries looked like he had been in a high-speed car accident.

"Again, what that shows you is that having a 10-foot surface anywhere near a metal object by these folks is what we believe to be grossly negligent for which they should be held responsible," Johnson said.

The city of Dearborn owns Camp Dearborn which is located in Milford. Johnson says the city should have lifeguards on hand.

"There's supposed to be a boat, there's supposed to be emergency folks, right there watching. There weren't," he said.

Johnson says the lawsuit is aimed to hold the three parties responsible.

"We've also of course sued the city of Dearborn for their role in this and my clients have sadly been told the tale that many folks have in today's world about governmental immunity and you can bet the city of Dearborn is going to hide behind that sadly"

Meanwhile, Burgess says she will continue this fight until she gets justice for Carson.

"I want there to be justice so that no other family has to go through what I've went through," she said.

CBS News Detroit reached out to the city of Dearborn for their response, but we're told they do not comment on any pending litigation.