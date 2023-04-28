Watch CBS News
Family still seeking answers after 24-year-old fatally shot in Detroit 12 years ago

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for April 28, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for April 28, 2023 02:45

(CBS DETROIT) - A family is still seeking answers after their loved one was fatally shot 12 years ago on Detroit's west side. 

chapane-howard.png
Chapane Howard Crime Stoppers

The incident happened on Chicago and Mettetal streets in Detroit.

Chapane Howard, 24, was in the car with her boyfriend and kids when she was fatally shot by an unknown individual. 

According to Crime Stoppers, her boyfriend was also shot and survived, and her children sustained injuries from shattered glass. 

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information about this incident. Rewards are paid when information leads to an arrest. All tips will remain anonymous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visiting the website at www.1800speakup.org. 

First published on April 28, 2023 / 1:05 PM

