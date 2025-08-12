Watch CBS News
Family seeking answers nearly 1 year after man fatally shot in Detroit

DeJanay Booth-Singleton
The family of Webster Cooper is seeking answers nearly one year after the 55-year-old was shot and killed in Detroit.

On Oct. 6, 2024, Detroit police found Cooper in front of a home in the 17600 block of Stansbury Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Crime Stoppers of Michigan.

Crime Stoppers is now offering a $3,600 reward for information that will lead to an arrest.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 800-Speak Up or online.

