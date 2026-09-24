Watch live: Family of downtown Detroit stabbing victim speaks out

The family of a Detroit woman who was stabbed to death outside the downtown Chipotle where she worked is set to speak publicly Thursday, a day after Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged the man accused in her killing with first-degree premeditated murder.

The family of 34-year-old Jaquoya Wix will be joined by Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison and Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network CEO and former Detroit police chief James White at a press conference at 1 p.m. Thursday at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters. CBS News Detroit is streaming live coverage of the press conference.

On Wednesday, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged 42-year-old Devon Jason Watson of Detroit with first-degree premeditated murder.

Prosecutors allege that Watson approached Wix while she was sitting in an alley and stabbed her multiple times with a knife before leaving the area. Wix had stepped outside around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, while on break at her job at the Chipotle restaurant on Woodward Avenue, when the attack happened.

Wix ran to a nearby business and collapsed outside. Police say an employee at another nearby business saw Watson with a weapon and chased him, but he got away before officers arrived. Investigators used surveillance cameras and other technology downtown to find Watson about 20 minutes later, and he was taken into custody.

Authorities have described the stabbing as a random attack and say that Watson and Wix did not know each other.

"The alleged actions of this defendant appear to be random, but we are confident that we will be able to sustain the charge of first-degree premeditated murder in a court of law. We will work hard to bring justice to Jaquoya and hold him accountable for her death," Worthy said.

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield has described the stabbing as an unprovoked attack by a person "suffering from severe mental health issues."

Watson was arraigned Wednesday afternoon and remanded to jail. He's due back in court for a probable cause conference on Sept. 30, with a preliminary examination to follow on Oct. 7.

A community vigil to remember Wix took place on Monday night on Woodward Avenue near the Chipotle. Family members have described Wix as funny, talkative and caring, and said she was proud of her job and had hoped to be promoted soon.