Family lawyers seeking $20 million from Southfield police over excessive force claims

(CBS DETROIT) - Following last Thursday's press conference where the Southfield Police Department defended their actions in an April arrest, the family of Clint Willis responded by filing a lawsuit of over $20 million against the department.

On Sunday afternoon, Willis' family took to the steps of the Southfield Police Department, looking for accountability. Several family members, including Willis' mother, siblings and lawyers, were in attendance.

"He's a substitute teacher, he's a barber, he's an artist, he's nothing like the picture they tried to paint of my brother," says Carl Willis Jr. as he held back tears. Willis Jr. acknowledged his brother's struggles with mental illness and said he was looking for help.

Lawyers took the time to respond to Thursday's press conference held by Southfield police, saying it was an attempt to justify the actions that left Willis, who struggled with mental illness, paralyzed.

The body cam video and the video from when Willis was in the holding cell are available here.