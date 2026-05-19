Families demand answers in 2019 double homicide of 2 Detroit fathers

Two Detroit families are seeking answers in a 2019 double homicide that claimed the lives of two fathers.

On Tuesday, Crimes Stoppers announced an increase in the reward for information leading to an arrest in the murders of Ozie Terrell and Jermaine Williams.

Terrell and Williams were found dead inside a home on Fenmore Street on Detroit's west side in October 2019.

"It's imperative that we find who killed them; they're loved. They got kids that are growing up missing their dad," said Tracy King, Williams' sister.

The home, now abandoned, surrounded by overgrown grass, boarded-up windows, and marked for demolition, is a bleak reminder of that devastating night seven years ago.

"Jermaine and Ozie were at Ozie's rental home when two unknown gunmen entered, fired shots, killing both men. Another man was in the house and was injured as he attempted to flee," said George R. Williams Jr. of Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers' reward for information is up to $22,500.

"That will buy you a car, get you a new place, and even try to buy you a house," said Janice Brinkley, Terrell's sister.

Family members say they know who's to blame.

"I want them to be scared because we know who you are. We just don't have the proof, so Lord knows when we get that proof. I hope they bury you," King said.

"You need to turn yourself in; you're not hidden because everybody is talking about it. We just need one person to dial in 1-800-SPEAK-UP, and you're going to be gone," Brinkley said.

King says that until a suspect is behind bars, she won't celebrate her birthday.

"Our birthdays were two days apart. I can't celebrate my birthday anymore, and we're 10 years apart, so it's been so long, and I'm tired. I'm tired. I get nothing from nobody. The cops won't speak to us. We're just in the dark, and it's not fair," King said.

You can submit a tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. All tips can be made anonymously.