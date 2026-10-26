About 41% of Michigan's deer crashes happen from October through December. Here's how to avoid one.
About 41% of Michigan's deer crashes each year happen from October through December, according to AAA, as deer activity picks up this time of year.
Nearly 2 million deer live in the wild in Michigan, the state's Department of Natural Resources says. More than 58,000 deer crashes were reported in the state in both 2024 and 2025, state officials said.
Oakland County had the most deer-vehicle crashes in Michigan in 2025, with 2,259, AAA said. The cities of Farmington, Farmington Hills and Southfield have coordinated deer culls to help reduce the regional deer population.
Deer are most active at dawn and dusk, and most crashes occur between 8 and 9 a.m. or between 6 and 9 p.m. About 80% of the state's deer crashes were on two-lane roads, Michigan State Police say.
AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said a deer strike "can result in thousands of dollars in vehicle repairs" and urged drivers to understand their coverage before a crash occurs.
Safety tips from Michigan State Police
The Michigan State Police say the most serious deer-vehicle traffic crashes happen when drivers swerve to avoid striking the animal, and in the process strike something else or roll over their vehicle. To prevent or minimize vehicle damage, state police share the following tips.
- Drivers who see deer ahead should brake firmly, stay in their lane, and hold the steering wheel with both hands to maintain control of the vehicle.
- Notice where deer crossing signs are posted, as those are locations where deer are known to roam.
- Be prepared for deer to run out in front of your vehicle.
- Deer typically follow each other in a single file, so if you see one, there are likely more nearby.
- If you do strike a deer, come to a complete stop. If you can move the vehicle to the shoulder, do so, and stay buckled up. If you cannot drive the vehicle and it remains in the traffic lane, get out and stand along the side of the road, out of the way of incoming traffic.
- If the deer is still alive, stay away from it. A wounded and frightened deer can be dangerous.