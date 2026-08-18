Firefighters on scene of explosions, fire at industrial building in Toledo

Firefighters were on scene early Tuesday morning for an explosion and fire at an industrial recycling business building in the south side of Toledo, Ohio.

The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department said an initial explosion was followed by a secondary explosion about 5 a.m. at 2924 South Avenue, which is north of Airport Highway/Ohio 2 and west of Detroit Avenue/U.S. 24. A neighbor said the vibration of the explosion could be felt in his house.

Fire Chief Allison Armstrong told WTOL, the CBS affiliate in Toledo, about 6:30 a.m. that at least two employees remained unaccounted for.

Massive flames were visible as multiple fire stations arrived on scene. Heavy smoke could also be seen on a downtown Toledo webcam stream.

"Please avoid the area and remain clear of the scene while fire crews work to extinguish the fire and conduct emergency operations. For the safety of the public, PLEASE DO NOT APPROACH THE AREA!!," the fire department said in a social media post.

Toledo Police, firefighters, EMS and Ohio State Highway Patrol officers were also on scene.

This is a developing news story. CBS News Detroit will provide additional details online and on air as they are available.