Experts break down the federal indictment of former President Donald Trump

(CBS DETROIT) - Former President Donald Trump has been indicted at the federal level and is accused of mishandling classified documents, obstruction and other crimes.

The 37 counts Trump now faces are in addition to the 34 state-level felonies the 2024 GOP frontrunner faces in a separate case in New York relating to hush money allegedly paid to multiple women.

Former federal prosecutor Richard Convertino and white-collar criminal defense lawyer George B. Donnini break down the federal indictment of Trump.

Democratic consultant Adolph Mongo and Republican strategist Jamie Roe also joined CBS News Detroit Friday to discuss the political impact of these cases.