Exclusive interview with Greta Van Fleet ahead of concert at Little Caesars Arena

Exclusive interview with Greta Van Fleet ahead of concert at Little Caesars Arena

Exclusive interview with Greta Van Fleet ahead of concert at Little Caesars Arena

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan's very own rock stars are coming home for their biggest performance yet.

Greta Van Fleet plays Little Caesars Arena Friday night as part of their Starcatcher Tour.

The band is comprised of three brothers and their friend and was formed in Frankenmuth. Friday night's show is their first time back home since they played Fox Theatre around five years ago.

CBS News Detroit caught up with them ahead of their Detroit show to talk about their new album and the massive tour that goes with it.

Bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka and drummer Danny Wagner said their show at Little Caesars Arena will be a special one.

"It's quite surreal to be back home, to be performing at these venues that we've seen many great acts come through," said Wagner.

"We kind of go all over the world, and we come back to what we consider home, and we say, 'Alright … this is what we've got. This is the update on us," said Kiszka.

And this latest update, their Starcatcher World Tour, isn't one to miss.

"There's a lot of fire," said Kiszka. "Everything explodes, and everyone leaves and hopefully does something really fantastic with that energy."

They said the music on this album is about contrast - reality versus the ethereal. Their songs are stories with layers, and new meanings the more you listen.

"What we were trying to capture on this album is more the raw aggressive side of Greta Van Fleet. More live feeling, less overthought," said Kiszka.

At their shows, you can expect to see fans from eight to 80 years old.

"That was a pretty special happening. Because when we first started playing bars back in high school, it was generally an older crowd because there was an age limit to get in, and the only people you'd find at White's Bar on a Tuesday night is generally an older crowd," said Wagner. "I can't think of any other artists I can share a love with my grandfather and father as well."

They said when they look out into the crowd, they can see their fans, cheering, singing along, and even crying, and that energy from the audience is everything to them.

"It's really important for us to have that sort of intimacy with them," said Wagner.

"It's about that positive feedback loop," added Kiszka.

The band said they are constantly writing songs, and are already ready to record their next albums. They just have to find time for it as they are busy touring. Tickets are still available for their show at Little Caesars Arena.