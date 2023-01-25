Ex-Flint Township clerk pleads no contest in 2020 ballot-tampering case

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A former Flint Township clerk accused of ballot tampering has pleaded no contest to misconduct, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday.

Officials say Kathy Funk, 59, of Flint Township, broke a seal on a ballot container during the August 2020 primary election. Under state law, the tampering prevented the votes inside from being counted in an anticipated recount.

Funk, a Democrat, was seeking reelection at the time against challenger Manya Triplett. Officials say following the allegations, she resigned from her city position and became the Genesee County elections supervisor.

Funk was previously charged with ballot tampering and misconduct in office.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 20.

"Election officials must uphold the integrity of their position and ensure every vote is accurately counted," Nessel said in a press release. "Those who abuse that commitment undermine the very foundation of our democracy and will be held accountable."