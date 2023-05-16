Ex-boyfriend arrested in kidnapping and murder of Detroit nurse

(CBS DETROIT) - Police have arrested a man suspected of kidnapping and murdering a Detroit nurse.

Detroit Police Chief James White said that after executing multiple search warrants the suspect, 36-year-old Jamere Miller, turned himself in to police. Miller was taken into custody Sunday afternoon.

"He's a very violent person. He has a significant criminal history, and there is a history of domestic violence associated with that as well," said Chief White.

White said the murder of 29-year-old Patrice Wilson appears to be domestic violence related.

"They were in a previous dating relationship, and it's my understanding they had recently broken up," White said.

Police said Wilson was kidnapped on Saturday while getting into her car at the Detroit Retrieving Hospital. She was found dead the next day inside her car, outside an apartment complex in Novi.

Police confirmed Monday that Miller was in a relationship with Bianca Green, a pregnant woman who went missing more than a decade ago.

Wilson's grandmother said they are relieved the suspect has been arrested, but they are still grieving Patrice, who was a devoted mother and nurse.

"My daughter is really upset right now," said Pamela Golden, Wilson's grandmother. "Now we got to go forward. There's still a lot more questions that need to be answered."

Chief White said domestic violence continues to be a problem in Detroit. This year alone, 12 people have lost their lives in domestic violence-related homicides.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, there are resources for you. You can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline 24/7 at 800-799-7233.

Michigan has a list of resources for domestic and sexual violence survivors here.