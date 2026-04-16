Evacuation ordered along part of Muskegon River in Newaygo County

The Newaygo County Emergency Services ordered an evacuation Thursday morning for residents in the floodplain below Croton Dam along the Muskegon River in that West Michigan community.

The issue involved high water levels.

First responders are checking the area to make sure residents have left, and anyone who is driving or walking past the barricades is subject to citation or arrest, Newaygo County's emergency alert said. Anyone who chooses to remain in the floodplain was warned that "public safety services will no longer be available until conditions become safe to respond."

Electricity will be turned off in that affected area, the emergency alert added.

Residents who evacuated could seek shelter at the Newaygo County Commission on Aging center in White Cloud if needed.

The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has a flood warning in effect for the Muskegon River, along with additional river sections in West Michigan.

High water has been a problem across Michigan in recent days, especially in Northern Lower Michigan, where water is approaching the top of the Cheboygan Lock and Dam Complex.