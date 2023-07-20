Ethan Crumbley doesn't want images of Oxford High School shooting victims shown during hearing

(CBS DETROIT) - Ethan Crumbley, who killed four students and injured seven others at Oxford High School, doesn't want images of their bodies shown during his upcoming hearing.

Crumbley, who was 15 years old at the time of the shooting on Nov. 30, 2021, pleaded guilty to 24 charges in the shooting that took the lives of Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana and Justin Shilling.

The prosecution intends to show blurred-out photos of victims' bodies, security footage from the time of the shooting, along with a video of Crumbley torturing a bird, at Crumbley's Miller hearing, according to court documents.

During the Miller hearing, a judge will determine if the 17-year-old should be sentenced to life without parole, taking his age into consideration.

According to court documents, the following factors will be considered during the hearing:

his age and the features that come with that, including immaturity, impulsivity, recklessness, heedless risk-taking and more.

his family and home environment

the circumstances, including if it was a multiple offender crime and, if so, his participation and the effect of any familial and peer pressure

the possibility of rehabilitation

Crumbley also recently requested for his life without parole sentence to be dismissed. In addition, he also asked to wear street clothes during his hearing and to prohibit witnesses from testifying. All three requests were denied by a judge on Tuesday, July 18.