More cooking, more activity and more decorating this time of year all contribute to more injuries.

Dr. Rahul Mehta with Trinity Health in Michigan says his best advice is to slow down.

"It's cuts, people getting overly aggressive or new cooks in the kitchen that are cutting or prepping food, burns--getting things out of the stove," Mehta said.

Plus, playing flag football or other activities you're not used to are a recipe — so to speak — for an injury.

"The other thing, unfortunately, is that it's a busy travel season," Mehta said. "People are traveling about, trying to rush to different locations. Some people, unfortunately, have to go to not just one Thanksgiving dinner."

Mehta said injuries are more likely to happen when people rush. Or worse, rush through an activity with which they're not familiar.

A mild burn can be treated by running the affected area under cool water (don't ice it), and cuts that stop bleeding after 10 or 15 minutes of firm pressure can be bandaged up at home. But if you do end up in an emergency, Mehta said emergency rooms across Michigan continue to be well-staffed, even on holidays.

"Will you see some staff members, especially in southeast Michigan, with some Lions jerseys on or Lions little pins? Yes. You'll see their favorite football team's stuff on. But they are prepared to work," Mehta said. "They're prepared to handle all types of emergencies."