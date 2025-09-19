Entheofest, a psychedelic mushroom festival, wins court case to take place at University of Michigan

A psychedelic mushroom festival will take place Sunday at the University of Michigan, despite legal efforts to force the event off campus.

A group called Student Association for Psychedelic Studies sought a permit to host the Entheofest 2024 at the Michigan Diag. But the school denied the request, citing safety concerns due to potential crowd size and because the event promotes substances that are Schedule I drugs on both the federal and state levels.

A Washtenaw County Circuit Court judge bounced the case over to the Court of Claims, which handles certain civil actions involving the State of Michigan. That's the court that signed an order Thursday to allow the event on campus.

"The parties shall work collaboratively to develop and implement sufficient security measures to ensure a safe and lawful event," the court order reads.

The annual event bills itself as "a free speech event celebrating sacred plant/fungi medicine," with the date selected to coincide with the date Ann Arbor decriminalized such use. The event starts at 10 a.m. Sunday, with the speakers starting at 1 p.m., the student group announced.

The student group said illegal drugs will not be allowed at the event, and has also asked people not to sell merchandise on campus.

The above video originally aired on Sept. 2.