EMT worker dies following side-of-road crash in Detroit over weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - Two people are dead following an early morning crash on Sunday in Detroit after a vehicle spins out, striking and killing the driver of the first crash, a 36-year-old Oak Park woman, and the EMS driver assisting.

"He just wanted to do a good job and be a good partner, and that's what he strived to do," said Superior Ambulance of Michigan general manager Dustin Hawley.

Matthew Madigan is described as a true professional, someone who cared about his job and also kept to himself. His passing while trying to perform his job well cost him his life in a tragic crash. It's something Michigan's Move Over Law requires drivers to pay attention to while driving and avoid similar circumstances.

"We're out there to take care of people," said Hawley, who himself has spent nearly two decades in emergency services.

He says distractions happen by drivers, but the Move Over Law is in place to ensure those responders safe.

"We expect drivers to slow down and to pay attention and give us that minute so we can treat people," Hawley said

He adds that Madigan stopped to do what anyone in emergency services would do: help save a life.

"We do the right thing when people really need us, and Matthew embraced it. He really personifies the selflessness that EMT and paramedics and all emergency workers have and that's just when we see somebody in need that we're going to act and take care of them," Hawley said.

Motorists disobeying the Move Over Law can face felony charges and up to 15 years in prison as well as thousands of dollars' worth of fines if they hit and kill a responder.