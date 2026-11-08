2 Family Dollar employees injured in stabbing at store on Detroit's east side

Two workers of a Family Dollar store on Detroit's east side are in stable condition after a stabbing there Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded to the incident at a Family Dollar on the 9000 block of East Jefferson Avenue around 2:12 p.m. Investigators said the employees, whose ages have yet to be disclosed, were stabbed during "an altercation."

According to officials, the suspect suffered minor injuries during the altercation, though police also have yet to disclose whether they were arrested.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 7th Precinct at 313-596-5341. Those wishing to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587 or submit a tip through the organization's website or Detroit Rewards TV.