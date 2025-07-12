Police searching for suspected stolen emotional support puppy in Dearborn Heights

Police in Dearborn Heights are looking for an emotional support puppy they suspect was taken without permission.

The puppy was discovered missing from a fenced yard in the area of Telegraph Road and Ann Arbor Trail on Monday around 3:30 p.m. Officials believe the puppy was taken from the yard.

Anyone who finds the dog is asked to call the Dearborn Heights Police Department at 313-277-6770.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call the police department or Detective Sergeant Gondek at 313-277-7487.